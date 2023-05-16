Shocking! Saif Ali Khan’s 2012 assault case trial to begin next month after 11 years of him allegedly assaulting South African businessman

The actor however is now making headlines but not for his upcoming movies.
Saif Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan is one of the most bankable stars of the current lot. Be it the leading hero or a menacing villain, he has played every character with equal zeal. The actor however is now making headlines but not for his upcoming movies. 

Also Read- Audience Perspective! Was showing less of Saif Ali Khan in the trailer, a good decision of Adipurush makers?

Saif has been summoned by the court for a trail after nearly 11 years. For the unversed, Saif and his two friends Bilal Amrohi and Amrita Arora’s husband Shakeel Ladak have been allegedly accused of beating up a South African businessman and his father in law at a posh Mumbai Hotel. 

The Trial for the assault case will most likely begin on 15th June. The case was filed on February 22, 2012 by businessman Iqbal Mir Sharma where the latter alleged that he was assaulted by Saif and his two friends at the Wasabi Restaurant in Taj Hotel. Saif was also accompanied by his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora and Karishma Kapoor, along with some male friends. Iqbal was bothered by the loud conversations between Saif and his friends and thus protested. According to the police, Saif punched Iqbal in the nose, fracturing it. The NRI also accused Saif and his friends  of assaulting his aged father in law Raman Patel. 

Also Read- Shocking! When Saif Ali Khan got upset with a Pap and threatened to break his camera

Saif however has dismissed all the charges by Sharma and said that he only acted in self-defense. The actor said in a statement previously, “I am a law-abiding citizen. It was Sharma who started the fight and now he is lying with a straight face. I hope the footage from the area can be examined as that will prove who is right.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-Spotboye

