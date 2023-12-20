Shocking! Salman Khan becomes enraged at Paparazzi and asks them to 'Piche Hato' as he was snapped with his parents

The actor appeared displeased with the photographers as he got out of his car, accusing them of following him and his family. As the photographers were taking pictures of him, he was heard saying, "piche hato."
Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Salman Khan, a Bollywood actor, was seen in town with his parents early on Tuesday morning. The same has been captured in other viral videos. The actor appeared displeased with the photographers as he got out of his car, accusing them of following him and his family. As the photographers were taking pictures of him, he was heard saying, "piche hato."

(Also read: Finally! Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3’s first song is out now and you don’t want to miss on this one, check it out)

It was the 53rd birthday of Sohail Khan, Salman Khan's brother. Salim Khan, their father, attended the celebration as well.  Salman's mother Helen, was also observed. Salman Khan has reportedly been asked to remain cautious after having his security checked. This occurred a few days after Canadian mobster Lawrence Bishnoi opened fire outside the home of Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal due to rumors of his close relationship to Salman Khan.

Salman Khan's security was examined by the Mumbai police on Tuesday, November 28, according to reports from a popular news source. The star currently possesses Y Plus security and has reportedly also been told to remain alert. “Following the threat, a review was conducted of the actor’s security to ensure there are no loopholes. We have also reached out to him and told him to be alert and discussed a few things with regard to his security,” cited by a senior officer to a popular news portal.

Regarding his professional life, Salman Khan is currently basking in the success of Tiger 3, his most recent release. Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi played significant roles in it as well. Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie is undoubtedly living up to the success of its previous two parts. Salman Khan has undoubtedly continued to be regarded as one of the industry's superstars because of his box office success. It's interesting to note that the actor rejects being called a superstar.

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi are in the key roles in the much-awaited Tiger 3. On November 12, 2023, the film, directed by Maneesh Sharma, premiered in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Salman Khan and Karan Johar will next start working on Vishnuvardhan's The Bull.

(Also read: Awesome! Tiger 3: Salman Khan expresses his gratefulness for the positive response to the film’s trailer; Says ‘I have been fortunate to have film’)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.

Credit- News 18

