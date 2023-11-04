Shocking! Salman Khan death threat: 16 year old arrested at Thane for making the call to Mumbai control room

MUMBAI : Apart from his movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan has been in the news for getting death threats. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been threatening to kill Salman Khan. Reportedly, Bishnoi wants to kill Salman because of the 1998 Chinkara poaching case in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur. He has demanded an apology from the actor.

Also Read: Woah! Did Salman Khan hint Shehnaaz Gill to move on from Siddharth Shukla during the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan? Read on to know more

Now, according to a report in a news channel, the Mumbai Police control room received a call yesterday threatening to kill Salman Khan. The caller has been identified as Rocky Bhai from Jodhpur, Rajasthan and he allegedly threatened to kill Salman Khan on 30th April. Reportedly, further investigation is underway.

Now, a 16 year old has been arrested from Thane for making the call to the Mumbai control Room. The cops tracked the number of the teenager to Shahapur in Thane district, located 70 km from Mumbai. The boy’s intention in making the call is yet not clear.

Salman has been receiving multiple death threats. In June last year, Salman and his father Salim Khan had received a death threat through a letter that read, “Moosewala jaisa kar doonga”. This referred to Lawrence and his gang assasinating Punjabi musician and singer Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022.

Also Read-Here's why ‘Actor – Salman Khan' is trending on Twitter

Previously Salman received a threat through an email. The threat was in reference to the recent interview of Lawrence Bishnoi in jail where he said his “only aim in life was to kill Salman Khan”. The Bandra police have now beefed up security outside his home in Bandra and booked Lawrence and his associate Goldy Brar.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- timesnow