Shocking! Salman Khan death threat: 16 year old arrested at Thane for making the call to Mumbai control room

Now, a 16 year old has been arrested from Thane for making the call to the Mumbai control Room.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/11/2023 - 15:45
movie_image: 
Salman Khan

MUMBAI : Apart from his movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan has been in the news for getting death threats. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been threatening to kill Salman Khan. Reportedly, Bishnoi wants to kill Salman because of the 1998 Chinkara poaching case in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur. He has demanded an apology from the actor.

Also Read: Woah! Did Salman Khan hint Shehnaaz Gill to move on from Siddharth Shukla during the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan? Read on to know more

Now, according to a report in a news channel, the Mumbai Police control room received a call yesterday threatening to kill Salman Khan. The caller has been identified as Rocky Bhai from Jodhpur, Rajasthan and he allegedly threatened to kill Salman Khan on 30th April. Reportedly, further investigation is underway.

Now, a 16 year old has been arrested from Thane for making the call to the Mumbai control Room. The cops tracked the number of the teenager to Shahapur in Thane district, located 70 km from Mumbai. The boy’s intention in making the call is yet not clear.

Salman has been receiving multiple death threats. In June last year, Salman and his father Salim Khan had received a death threat through a letter that read, “Moosewala jaisa kar doonga”. This referred to Lawrence and his gang assasinating Punjabi musician and singer Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022.

Also Read-Here's why ‘Actor – Salman Khan' is trending on Twitter

Previously Salman received a threat through an email. The threat was in reference to the recent interview of Lawrence Bishnoi in jail where he said his “only aim in life was to kill Salman Khan”. The Bandra police have now beefed up security outside his home in Bandra and booked Lawrence and his associate Goldy Brar.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit- timesnow

Salman Khan Lawrence Bishnoi Rocky Bhai Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan Pooja Hegde Venkatesh Jagapathi Babu Jassie Gill Raghav Juyal Siddharth Nigam Bhumika Chawla Palak Tiwari Shehnaaz Gill Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/11/2023 - 15:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Funny! Gaurav Khanna reveals about his hilarious first meeting with Rupali Ganguly
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Shocking! Salman Khan death threat: 16 year old arrested at Thane for making the call to Mumbai control room
MUMBAI : Apart from his movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan has been in the news for getting death threats....
Chahatt Khanna to be in Jacqueline Fernandez, Zayed Khan-starrer 'One Way'
MUMBAI: 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' actress Chahatt Khanna shared her excitement as she is all set to be part of the...
Vidyut Jammwal remembers Sidharth Shukla, shares throwback gym pic
MUMBAI: Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal has remembered his friend and late actor Sidharth Shukla and shared a...
Interesting! Salman Khan always wears THIS colour outfits at the trailer launch event of his movies
MUMBAI :Salman Khan is one of the biggest names in Bollywood. The actor is known for his massy entertainers and his Eid...
Lovely! Check out the awesome bond between Bade Acche Lagte Hain’s Niti Taylor, Hiten Tejwani and Randeep Rai
MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers were loving the chemistry of the lead...
Recent Stories
Salman Khan
Shocking! Salman Khan death threat: 16 year old arrested at Thane for making the call to Mumbai control room
Latest Video
Related Stories
Chahatt Khanna
Chahatt Khanna to be in Jacqueline Fernandez, Zayed Khan-starrer 'One Way'
Vidyut Jammwal
Vidyut Jammwal remembers Sidharth Shukla, shares throwback gym pic
trailer launch
Interesting! Salman Khan always wears THIS colour outfits at the trailer launch event of his movies
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana to embark on an eight-city US tour in July
Rekha
Must Read! Rekha’s recent appearance gets mixed reaction from netizens
Katrina Kaif
Woah! Katrina Kaif's mother shares a cryptic post after Neetu Kapoor's Instagram story goes viral