Shocking! Salman Khan receives fresh death threats via email from Bishnoi gang, Bandra police beef security outside actor’s home

MUMBAI: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is in jail has asked Bollywood actor Salman Khan to apologize to his Bishnoi community or he will have to face dire consequences. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor had killed 2 black bucks in 1998 in Jodhpur while shooting for his film ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’.

Also Read- Here's why ‘Actor – Salman Khan' is trending on Twitter

This angered Lawrence Bishnoi and his community as the black buck is considered sacred for them. While being interviewed in the jail, Lawrence said that Salman Khan even offered his community leaders money but he refused it and asked for an apology instead.

Now, a fresh set of threats have been given to the Pathaan actor’s associate. The Bandra police has now started a major investigation on this to know what all was said in the email. The threat was in reference to the recent interview of Lawrence Bishnoi in jail where he said his “only aim in life was to kill Salman Khan”. The Bandra police have now beefed up security outside his home in Bandra and booked Lawrence and his associate Goldy Brar.

Also Read- Here's why ‘Actor – Salman Khan' is trending on Twitter

The email was sent from someone named Rohit Garg. The email says that is Salman hasn’t seen Lawrence’s previous interviews he must watch it and must meet Rohit and Goldy face to face, which the former will arrange.

Meanwhile Salman and his team have not commented on the threat and it is unknown if the actor is in Mumbai or abroad.

In June last year, Salman and his father Salim Khan had received a death threat through a letter that read, “Moosewala jaisa kar doonga”. This referred to Lawrence and his gang assassinating Punjabi musician and singer Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Latestly