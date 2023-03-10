Shocking! Is Salman Khan set to introduce Jr NTR's character from War 2 in Tiger 3 spy thriller?

MUMBAI: Fans were shocked to see Salman Khan portraying Avinash Singh Rathore in the Tiger 3 trailer, which debuted a week ago. The eagerly anticipated movie has been in theatres for a very long time, much to the anticipation of Salman's fans.

Intriguingly, a unique surprise from the producers will make the audience much more eager to watch Tiger 3, which will be released on November 10, 2023, on the occasion of Diwali.

Also read: Must Read! Here's what you need to know about Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in Tiger 3, it is inspired from THIS movie

According to an industry insider, Aditya Chopra plans to give Jr. NTR, who plays a villain in the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif movie War 2, a brief introduction. You did read that correctly. Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR are part of the final cast of War 2, which is also in production. Adi intends to integrate all of his spy movies, including the one starring Alia Bhatt, into a single universe.

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 will feature Jr NTR's entrance, and Kabir from War 2's Pathaan and Tiger will embark on a journey to track down the bad guy as a result. The audience is eager to experience the enchantment that Aditya Chopra has woven into this fantasy world. With War 2, Jr. NTR will make his Bollywood debut as a villain, and we can't wait to see the RRR star work his magic once more.

Also read: Wow! A treat for Shah Rukh Khan fans, details on Pathaan’s cameo in Tiger 3 revealed

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodlife
 

