Shocking! Salman Khan is still SINGLE because of this actress, and it is not Katrina Kaif

MUMBAI : Salman Khan has been in many relationships, but he never got married. He celebrates his 56th birthday today. The actor is at his Panvel farmhouse. His fans got worried after reading the news about him being bitten by a snake. But the actor is fit and fine. Salman has been in many relationships, but he never got married. His relationships with Sangeeta Bijlani, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Katrina Kaif made it to the headlines. But, these actresses are not the reason behind Salman’s single status.

The superstar is still single because of veteran actress Rekha. A few years ago, she had come on Bigg Boss to promote her film Super Nani. At that time, Salman had revealed that when he was a teenager he was completely in awe of her. They were neighbours then and the actor used to sleep on the parapet and wake up at 5:30 AM just to watch her go on morning walks.

Not just that, he also joined her yoga classes. Salman had revealed, "At that time I had no connection with yoga, but as Rekha ji taught there, I and my friends used to go there.”

She revealed that Salman told everyone in the house, "I want to marry that girl when I grow up." To which the actor replied, “Shayad isliye meri shaadi nahi hui." The actress jokingly added, "Shaayad meribhi isiliye nahin huyi..."

Credits: Bollywood Life



