SHOCKING! Salman Khan was allegedly slapped by a drunken girl at a party

Salman khan was slapped by a Delhi girl in public but the actor surprisingly kept his cool even after being provoked by the girl. As reported in Bangalore Mirror, the incident occurred in 2009 at a party where a rich builder’s daughter Monika allegedly barged into the private party and slapped Salman.

The girl abused Salman Khan’s friends who were present at the party. Sushmita Sen, Sohail Khan, Vijender Singh, and other guests were at the party. However, the Dabangg star kept his cool instead of reacting to the incident. He then called the security guards who later showed Monika the way out. The report added that the party was organized by Sanjana Jon. Sushmita’s siblings Rajiv, Raima, and Riya Sen were also present at the party.

The report further said Monika along with his friend tried to enter the party venue forcefully. She was speaking loudly and completely out of control. Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan asked the security guards not to let Monika in. Meanwhile, Salman heard the commotion and walked to see what’s the matter. She was misbehaving and started abusing Sushmita Sen. When Salman very politely asked the girl to leave, she suddenly slapped the actor. Later the security guards took the girl away from the event. This comes as a surprise as the superstar is known for his temper.

Salman Khan is currently hosting the Bigg Boss Season 15. He recently performed at the Da-bangg concert which took place in Riyadh. On the work front, the actor was last seen in the movie Antim – The final Truth. He has started shooting for Tiger 3. Other than that he will be making a special appearance in the films Laal Singh Chaddha and Pathan.

