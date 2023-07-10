Shocking! Salman Khan's candid question to Bobby Deol when offering his first film after years; Says ‘‘Mamu shirt utarega?’

After forgettable appearances in movies like Players, Thank You, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, and Poster Boys, Bobby Deol made a spectacular comeback with Race 3, which starred Salman.
Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Actor Bobby Deol claims he will always be grateful to superstar Salman Khan for giving him the chance to star in Race 3 and reviving his career after years of darkness.

After forgettable appearances in movies like Players, Thank You, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, and Poster Boys, Bobby Deol made a spectacular comeback with Race 3, which starred Salman. Bobby claimed that Race 3 brought him back from obscurity and that this is how people started to recognize him. In a recent interview, Bobby claimed Salman was responsible for everything.

(Also read: Animal teaser out! This Ranbir Kapoor starrer promises to be an intense action entertainer)

He said, “I will keep thanking Salman all my life. One day he called me and said, ‘Mamu shirt utarega?’ I said I will do anything! That’s how I got Race 3. I had not worked for a lot of years so youngsters didn’t know me that much. But I knew if I appear in a Salman Khan film, crores of people will watch it. That wasn’t the turnaround as such, but because of that people started recognizing me again.”

Race 3 garnered negative reviews upon release and had a mediocre box office performance. But the actor claimed that the movie gave Bobby more job prospects. He stated, “Because of that I got Housefull 4. I still wasn’t happy as an actor because I wasn’t finding anything challenging. I wanted to prove myself, do characters. Then I got Class of 83, where everything began for me and then happened Aashram.”

Bobby portrayed ADGP Vijay Singh in the Netflix film Class of 83, whereas Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala was the character he played in the Prakash Jha-directed film Aashram. The next movie featuring Bobby will be Animal, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor. The movie is scheduled to debut on December 1. Tiger 3 will star Salman Khan, who is preparing for a lavish Diwali release.

(Also read: Wow! Here are details about Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal that you should be aware of )

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit- The Indian Express

