Shocking! Samantha Ruth Prabhu once slapped a fan at a promotional event and the reason will leave you in splits

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Allu Arjun starrer blockbuster hit movie Pushpa that featured Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/21/2022 - 08:00
movie_image: 
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

MUMBAI: South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu who rose to fame with her last release Pushpa has been surfacing headlines for her troubled personal life with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. However, if reports are to be believed then the Makkhi actress once lost her control during her promotional event at a mall slapped a fan in public

Also Read: Shocking! Pushpa actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu wanted to commit suicide post her separation from Naga Chaitanya, Scroll down to know more

Way back in 2011, the actress was basking in the glorious success of her films ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’ and ‘Brindavanam’ and during a promotional event at a mall in Tirupati, Samantha apparently left annoyed after the bouncers and the security failed to manage the huge mob of fans that had arrived at the mall to see the actress. During the whole situation, one fan managed to get close to Samantha and pull her, leaving her irritated and that’s when she reportedly slapped the fan across the face.

Not just this, reports also claim that the actress also yelled at a few more boys and walked out of the mall after being annoyed over the fans’ behaviour.

Also Read: BIG Update! This is how Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to demanding Rs 250 crore alimony from Naga Chaitanya

Samantha undoubtedly enjoys a massive fan following around the world, and since her recent dance number (Oo Antava) for Pushpa, the number of fans going Gaga over her is just skyrocketing. However, these fans at times cross some boundaries leading to a spat with the celebrities. A similar situation took place with Samantha too. Read on to know more.

Credit: Koimoi

TellyChakkar movies Samantha Ruth Prabhu PUSHPA Bijil Makkhi Theri Yashoda Shaakuntalam Mersal
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/21/2022 - 08:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kumkum Bhagya: Major Twist! Sid accepts to be the father of Prachi’s child, wants a life with her
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Kriti Sanon wants Vijay Devarakonda, Kartik Aaryan, Ryan Gosling at her swayamwar
MUMBAI:  From Vijay Devarakonda to Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapur and even Ryan Gosling, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon...
With Aamir tanking, Akshay delivering 3rd dud, B'wood stares at an abyss
MUMBAI : After disaster struck the two Independence Day long weekend releases -- Aamir Khan's long-awaited, mega-hyped...
Anupamaa: Challenge Accepted! Anupama to face a new Anuj Kapadia
MUMBAI : Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the weekly...
Anupamaa: Upcoming twist! Anuj’s new birth on Janmashtami
MUMBAI:  Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the weekly...
Mridula Oberoi left a banking career to pursue her acting dreams
MUMBAI:  Actress Mridula Oberoi, currently seen playing a negative role Nimmi in Ektaa R Kapoor's show 'Appnapan',...
Recent Stories
Kriti Sanon wants Vijay Devarakonda, Kartik Aaryan, Ryan Gosling at her swayamwar
Kriti Sanon wants Vijay Devarakonda, Kartik Aaryan, Ryan Gosling at her swayamwar
Latest Video