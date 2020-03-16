Shocking! Samantha Ruth Prabhu once slapped a fan at a promotional event and the reason will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu who rose to fame with her last release Pushpa has been surfacing headlines for her troubled personal life with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. However, if reports are to be believed then the Makkhi actress once lost her control during her promotional event at a mall slapped a fan in public

Also Read: Shocking! Pushpa actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu wanted to commit suicide post her separation from Naga Chaitanya, Scroll down to know more

Way back in 2011, the actress was basking in the glorious success of her films ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’ and ‘Brindavanam’ and during a promotional event at a mall in Tirupati, Samantha apparently left annoyed after the bouncers and the security failed to manage the huge mob of fans that had arrived at the mall to see the actress. During the whole situation, one fan managed to get close to Samantha and pull her, leaving her irritated and that’s when she reportedly slapped the fan across the face.

Not just this, reports also claim that the actress also yelled at a few more boys and walked out of the mall after being annoyed over the fans’ behaviour.

Also Read: BIG Update! This is how Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to demanding Rs 250 crore alimony from Naga Chaitanya

Samantha undoubtedly enjoys a massive fan following around the world, and since her recent dance number (Oo Antava) for Pushpa, the number of fans going Gaga over her is just skyrocketing. However, these fans at times cross some boundaries leading to a spat with the celebrities. A similar situation took place with Samantha too. Read on to know more.

Credit: Koimoi