Shocking! Sandeep Reddy Vanga responds indirectly to Kiran Rao's critique; Says ‘If you remember Dil, almost rape attempt…’

MUMBAI: Cinematographer Sandeep Reddy Vanga is presently enjoying the success of his most recent production, Animal, which made waves at the box office in 2023. Nevertheless, accusations of misogyny have been made against Sandeep's earlier work, Kabir Singh, as well as Animal.

In a previous interview, Kiran Rao expressed her disapproval of the way that movies like Baahubali and Kabir Singh glorify stalking. It seems that Sandeep has responded to these critiques by bringing up the scene in Aamir Khan's movie Dil where he mentions a possible rape attempt.

In response to a media story, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga mentioned a statement in a recent interview with a well-known news source, “Ek superstar ki second ex-wife bol rahi hai ki Baahubali 2 aur Kabir Singh misogyny ko promote karte hain aur stalking ko promote karte hain” (The second ex-wife of a superstar is saying that Baahubali 2 and Kabir Singh promote misogyny and endorse stalking).

In response to this claim, Sandeep said he thought the person in the problem might not understand the difference between approaching someone and stalking them. He used Shah Rukh Khan's character Rahul from the film Darr to demonstrate this point. Rahul follows Kiran nonstop even after she gets engaged, which he describes as stalking.

Sandeep compared this with Kabir Singh, saying, "The protagonist just walks up to the person he is in love with inside a classroom. “Agar koi ladka ladki ko approach nahi karega toh propose kaise karega?Toh itni badi badi baatein kyu karni hai?” (If a boy doesn't approach a girl, then how will he propose? So, why make such a big deal out of it?).

Referencing Aamir Khan's film Dil, Sandeep Reddy Vanga stated, “Main kehna chahta uss aurat ko ki jaake Aamir Khan ko pucho ki khambe jaisi khadi hai yeh ladki phuljhadi hai, woh kya tha? Then come back to me. If you remember Dil, almost rape attempt tak leke jake usko ehsaas jatata hai ki isne galat kiya aur usko pyaar ho jata hai. Yeh sab kya hai?" (I want to tell that woman: Go and ask Aamir Khan about the song Khambe jaisi khadi hai, what was that? Then come back to me. If you remember Dil, he almost attempts rape, and makes her feel like she has done the wrong thing. And then they fall in love. What was all that?)

He went on to say that he didn't understand why they began an attack without first examining their surroundings.

Sandeep said positively when asked if he thought he was being targeted on purpose. He claims that those people view the Hindi film industry as their own, and they are against other people coming in and making movies.

Kiran Rao cited an article published in November 2023 that discussed “stalking as one of the most glorified forms of wooing a woman (in films) and films like that do exceedingly well.” as reported by the popular news portal. She gave instances, including Baahubali and the movie Kabir Singh.

