SHOCKING! Sanjay Khan didn’t recognize Preity Zinta on a flight, apologises to her on Twitter

MUMBAI: In a recent social media post, actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan apologized to actress Preity Zinta for failing to recognize her on a flight to Dubai. As her last name was omitted, the Abdullah actor was unable to recognize Preity, who was introduced to him by his daughter Simone.

Sanjay tweeted, "Dear Preity- as a gentleman I thought it's my duty to apologize that I couldn't recognize you when my daughter Simone introduced you on a flight to Dubai. Only if Zinta was uttered I would have remembered you as I have seen many of your films with your beautiful face. @realpreityzinta."

Preity hasn’t responded to the tweet as of yet but the comments have a mixed reaction by the Twitter users, some are commending him for being a gentleman while a few think he should have just directly messaged her.

While, in a post last month, Preity shared a picture of herself inside an airplane and wrote, "Life is about experiences & how one is made to feel. Traveling during a pandemic is so stressful, with so much paperwork, COVID tests, etc."

As for the Kal Ho Naa Ho actress, she recently told the world she and her husband Gene Goodenough were now proud parents of twins Jai and Gia through surrogacy. Immediately after Preity shared her news on social media, congratulatory messages poured in for her and Gene and people were overjoyed for the actor.

On the other hand, Sanjay Khan is best known for movies such as Haqeeqat, Ek Phool Do Maali, Dhund, and Nagin, among others. Additionally, he starred as Tipu Sultan in the TV show The Sword of Tipu Sultan, which he also directed.

