shocking! Sanya Malhotra reveals Shah Rukh Khan's dedication on 'Zinda Banda' set; Says ‘never went back to his vanity to chill’

MUMBAI: The audience's favorite song from Shah Rukh Khan's most recent film, Jawan, is Zinda Banda. But did you know that Shah Rukh had to put a lot of blood, sweat, and tears into creating the song? Sanya Malhotra stated that Shah Rukh and other cast members had bruises during the shoot in a recent interview.

Sanya stated, “On the second day of the shoot I noticed that Shah Rukh Khan had got a bruise, but he was going on and on. And I told him that he had got a bruise on his hand, and then all of us checked our hands and saw that we all had bruises. That was a bit surreal.”

Sanya continued by detailing Shah Rukh's conduct on the set, “He is so good. He is easy. He’s talking to people and as well as listening to their stories. He never went back to his vanity to chill. It was so hot outside when we were shooting for Zinda Banda. Anyone would have gotten tired, but sir did not stop. All of us, girls, were excited to be dancing alongside Shah Rukh Khan. It was a pinch-me moment for everyone. I wanted to rush back to the hotel and call my mother and tell her, 'Mamma maine Shah Rukh sir ke sath kaam kiya, bilkul sath me khade hokar (mom, I have worked with Shah Rukh Khan). It’s unbelievable. Neither did he stop nor did he ask to change the step. He completely surrenders to the vision."

Atlee is the director of Jawan. Sanya Malhotra played one of the six girls on Shah Rukh Khan's team in the movie. Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi both play significant parts in the movie. Sanjay Dutt and Deepika Padukone both played prominent roles in the movie.

The movie is currently on the verge of grossing Rs 1 crore worldwide. Even weeks after its release, it continues to dominate the ticket counter in India. With its slow and steady hold on the market, it is likely to pass the Rs 550 crore threshold at the domestic box office soon.

Credit- Hindustan Times

