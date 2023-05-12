Shocking! Sanya Malhotra reveals a terrifying Delhi metro eve-teasing incident in an old viral video

MUMBAI : Sanya Malhotra has been enjoying the release of 'Sam Bahadur,' her most recent film in which she plays Siloo, Sam Maneskshaw's wife. An old video of the actor describing her harassment in Delhi has surfaced online, coinciding with the widespread love and respect she is receiving. She disclosed that it occurred on the Delhi metro during her undergraduate years, and she described feeling powerless because no one on the metro could assist her.

Also read: INTERESTING: Sanya Malhotra contacts EX-BOYFRIEND to inform that she might talk about their ‘RELATIONSHIP’ in interviews; here is how he REACTED!

Sanya Malhotra hails from the national capital and previously related to an experience she had of being harassed on the Delhi metro when she was a college student. The actor recollected the moment and disclosed that no one in the metro helped her when she was interviewed previously.

She said, “There was this one time when I took the metro from Green Park station and I was all alone. There were 4-5 boys, and I got a vibe that something is going to go wrong. I was like, ‘I cannot escape this, something wrong will certainly happen.’ Then they started teasing and touching me. Usme kitna bhi gussa kar lo na to..kuch nahi hota (No matter how angry you get, nothing helps). I felt very helpless. We say 'Why did you just listen to it all and not respond or do something?' Situation aati hai haath pair fool jaate hain you feel like yaha se bas safe nikalna hai (When the situation arises, you go numb and only think of escaping to a safe space).”

The star went on to say that at the time, her only thought was to get out of the situation. She added, “Then I got out at Rajiv Chowk and they started following. Thankfully, the crowd at Rajiv Chowk metro station is huge and they got lost. Then I called my father and asked him to come pick me up. I felt helpless at the time, but I am not ashamed of it. It was not my fault. It took me time to realise that taking the metro was not my fault. It could have happened in a taxi or auto as well.”

The last time Sanya was seen with Vicky Kaushal was in 'Sam Bahadur.' She made an appearance in the 'Kathal' Netflix original. 'Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery,' is helmed by Yashowardhan Mishra, tells the tale of the investigation following the disappearance of two valuable jackfruits from a local politician's yard in a Madhya Pradesh small town.

Also read: shocking! Sanya Malhotra reveals Shah Rukh Khan's dedication on 'Zinda Banda' set; Says ‘never went back to his vanity to chill’

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- India Today