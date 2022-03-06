Shocking! Sara Ali Khan gets massively trolled over her latest bikini picture; netizens ask, 'Is this the only talent you have? When are you going to show your acting skills?'

Sara Ali Khan is getting some unhealthy comment on social media for her bikini picture. Netizens are asking her about her acting skills.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 12:25
movie_image: 
Shocking! Sara Ali Khan gets massively troll on her latest bikini picture, netizens says 'Is this the only talent you have, and

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan has been winning the hearts of fans with her acting contribution. No doubt in a small span, the actress, not only with her talent but also with her cuteness, has made a huge fanbase for herself. They always looks forward to her upcoming projects.

Sara Ali Khan also raises the temperature on social media with her hot pictures. Having said that, the latest picture of the actress is getting an amazing response from fans as she was seen in a bikini.
    
    
 

ALSO READ - Interesting! Akshay Kumar gets massively trolled over a shared picture, “Chai peene ke liye rassi dheeli rakhi hai”, said a fan

No doubt this picture has indeed grabbed the attention of the fans and is getting some positive response from the fans but there are a few people who did not like the picture and started trolling the actress.

 


As we can see these comments, netizens are saying that there is no other talent the actress has to offer, also when are they going to see the acting talent in her, whereas many friends are saying that it is now time to focus on your acting skills please.

What are your views on this latest bikini picture of the actress and these comments, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - Wow! Meet Fahadh Faasil's wife, Nazriya Nazim

Sara Ali Khan Sara Ali Khan trolled Kartik Aaryan Sara Ali Khan BIKINI Saif Ali Khan Ibrahim Ali Khan Bollywood bikini Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 12:25

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Parineetii: Woah! Rajiv apologizes to Neeti, Parineet enters
MUMBAI: Parineetii went on floors on 14th February.  The show focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same...
Anupamaa: Upcoming Challenge! Anupamaa to have a tough fight with THIS new entrant in the Kapadia house
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
WOW! Here's how Jennifer Winget is still connected to her popular show Beyhadh 1, Deet Inside
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Anupamaa: OMG! Ankur and Barkha meet Anuj and Anupamaa with a hidden agenda
MUMBAI: Anupamaa never fails to entertain the viewers with its episodes. The upcoming track is set to unveil a lot of...
Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: Destiny Plans! Katha’s wish coin in Kabir’s hands, Katha and Rahul stuck together
MUMBAI: Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment are known for some amazing shows and are once again coming with another show...
Exclusive! Asha Negi roped in for upcoming Voot series
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and...
Recent Stories
BREAKING NEWS: Sirf Tum actor Punit Bhatia bags Vikram Bhatt’s horror film ‘Judaa Hoke Bhi’
BREAKING NEWS: Sirf Tum actor Punit Bhatia bags Vikram Bhatt’s horror film ‘Judaa Hoke Bhi’
Latest Video