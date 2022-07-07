Shocking! 'Sarbjit' fame Film Producer Sandeep Singh receives a death threat through Facebook

Now, producer Sandeep Singh complains of receiving a death threat on the popular social media site, Facebook. He complained to the Mumbai Police about the same. It said that he would be killed the way popular singer Sidhu Moose Wala was murdered.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 07/07/2022 - 23:53
movie_image: 
Sandeep Singh

MUMBAI: Being a public figure and celebrity may have advantages but comes with its own set of risks. Many celebrities have received death threats recently, though a connection may not be noted, it is a horrifying act. Recently, Swara Bhasker and Salman Khan received threats through notes.

Also read: Explosive! After Salman Khan his lawyer gets death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

An official said, “Singh received the death threat on his Facebook wall on Monday. In the threat, the unidentified person said that Singh will be killed like Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.” The police are taking help from the cyber wing and are carrying out a probe.

Sandeep Singh has produced films like Sarbjit, Aligarh, PM Narendra Modi and Jhund. He is also producing a film based on Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Also read: OMG! Sidhu Moose Wala’s alleged murderers were seen brandishing guns in a car

Credits: ETimes, Times of India

