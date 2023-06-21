Shocking! “Saree ka mazak Banakar Rakh Diya Hai” netizens trolls Disha Patani

Actress Disha Patani is getting some negative and unhealthy comments with regards to her latest saree pictures, check out the comments below
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 06/21/2023 - 18:17
movie_image: 
Disha Patani

MUMBAI: Actress Disha Patani is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in Bollywood industry, she has been blessing the internet feed and winning the hearts of the fans with some of the hot pictures, she surely knows to grab the attention with her sizzling pictures.

Having said that these recent clicks of the actress Disha Patani are ruling the hearts of millions and raising the temperature all over internet, the fans are not keeping calm but are praising and appreciating the actress for her hotness, but on the other hand there are few people who are trolling the actress for her saree look.

ALSO READ – Must Read! Ameesha Patel breaks silence on the cheque bounce case, says “It’s below my dignity and class to stoop to such levels”

As we can see these comments many people are expressing that they are really disappointed with this outfit of the actress, they are saying that it is a saree (a traditional dress), there is a proper way to wear it and saying that ‘saree koi Mazak nahi hai’

What are your views on these comments coming from this side of the netizens for actress Disha Patani and how did you like these pictures of the actress, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ Aww! Esha Deol has a sweet wish for newly-weds Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya, check it out

Disha Patani DISHA PATANI HOT DISHA PATANI SEXY DISHA PATANI TROLL Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 06/21/2023 - 18:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Faltu: Upcoming Trouble! Tanisha to create another storm with Faltu’s letter
MUMBAI:  Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Udaariyaan: Oh No! Harleen determined to never let Ekam and Nehmat unite
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists...
Exclusive! “This is one of the most sensitive characters I have played” Kiara Advani on Satyaprem Ki Katha
MUMBAI:Upcoming movie titled Satyaprem Ki Katha has been the talk of the town ever since the teaser and the trailer was...
Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav: Daksha takes a major decision, Diti preparing for a major attack
MUMBAI:COLORS' upcoming show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’ delves into the first love story of the universe,...
Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya’s Meera Sarang roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s Barsatein on Sony TV!
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.A lot of new shows are in the...
Actors reveal Musical Favourites on World Music Day!
MUMBAI :Music is a form of expression that allows us to convey feelings melodiously. On World Music Day, &TV actors...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! “This is one of the most sensitive characters I have played” Kiara Advani on Satyaprem Ki Katha
Exclusive! “This is one of the most sensitive characters I have played” Kiara Advani on Satyaprem Ki Katha
Latest Video
Related Stories
Exclusive! “This is one of the most sensitive characters I have played” Kiara Advani on Satyaprem Ki Katha
Exclusive! “This is one of the most sensitive characters I have played” Kiara Advani on Satyaprem Ki Katha
Ameesha Patel
Must Read! Ameesha Patel breaks silence on the cheque bounce case, says “It’s below my dignity and class to stoop to such levels”
Kartik Aaryan
Satyaprem Ki Katha: What! Kartik Aaryan and Sajid Nadiadwala to recreate the popular song ‘Pasoori’ for the film
Adipurush
Interesting! Not Saif Ali Khan, but THIS actor was the first choice to play Lankesh/Ravana in Adipurush
Prakash Kaur
Lovely! Dharmendra and wife Prakash Kaur seen smiling at Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya’s wedding in these unseen pictures
Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya
Aww! Esha Deol has a sweet wish for newly-weds Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya, check it out