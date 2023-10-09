Shocking! From Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan to Raj Kapoor; Bollywood’s biggest stars who encountered bankruptcy

MUMBAI: Everybody encounters difficult times in their lives and feels powerless. Everyone has experienced financial hardship at some point whether they were famous or not. While some celebrities are able to rehabilitate after falling, others never do. Bollywood celebrities who filed for bankruptcy range from Jawan actor Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan.

Shah Rukh Khan

Ra. One was made with a massive budget of Rs. 150 crore by Jawan actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan, who gave the movie everything they had. The movie flopped at the box office, but the superstar of Bollywood managed to make everything back with Don 2 and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Sunny Deol

Gadar 2 hero Sunny Deol declared that he will now just pursue acting due to his unsuccessful production endeavors. In his interview with the BBC, he explained that when the distribution was normal, he could control things back then. However, the hazards have increased with corporate involvement.

Govinda

Actor Govinda got a lot of attention and reputation thanks to his sensational performances in hit movies. However, the actor ran into financial difficulties and broke down in front of the media. Salman Khan made the movie Partner, which was beneficial to him with his close friend Govinda.

Shilpa Shetty

Actress Shilpa Shetty allegedly admitted that she was short on cash when creating the Halla Bol music video for the Rajasthan Royals. But eventually, things improved.

Jackie Shroff

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff had to borrow money from director and producer Sajid Nadiadwala in 2008. The performer was in serious danger after having to refund the money. Salman Khan, a personal friend of his, assisted him once more.

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher played Anup in The Kashmir Files, lost money-making movies and eventually filed for bankruptcy. He subsequently started acting classes, which helped him pay off his debt.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta is a well-known actress in Bollywood, made a comeback and produced Ishkq on her own in Paris. The actress was completely lost when the movie did poorly at the box office. The diva reportedly didn't even have enough cash to pay the crew members. Salman Khan, a trusted friend, assisted her in escaping the predicament.

Raj Kapoor

Raj Kapoor, the star of Mera Naam Joker, stole hearts with his performance, but the movie bombed at the box office. Due to Raj Kapoor's bankruptcy, his assets were mortgaged. Following that, he produced Bobby with newcomers Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. He eventually bought a house once the movie became a smash hit.

Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood's Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan In 2000, acknowledged that his business, Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited (ABCL), was in financial trouble and that he was having difficulty. The Board of Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR), which he had to approach, referred to his company as a "sick company" at that point. Big B's properties were soon mortgaged and he was declared bankrupt. He owed Rs. 90 cores, and Yash Chopra afterward offered him Mohabbatein. It all changed when Big B won Kaun Banega Crorepati shortly after.

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan, a seasoned actor, gained popularity for his roles in Sadma, Ek Duuje Ke Liye Chachi 420, and other movies. Later, he mortgaged everything to finance his movie Vishwaroopam, which the Tamil Nadu government later decided to outlaw. When the restriction was lifted, the actor's film, which was in debt, caused a commotion at the box office.

