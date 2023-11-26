Shocking! Shah Rukh Khan once made a candid confession about once he did act for money due to THIS reason; Says ‘I needed that money. But when…’

MUMBAI: The year 2023 has proven to be Shah Rukh Khan's year. With two massive hits, Jawan and Pathaan, SRK ruled Bollywood and successfully revived the business after the pandemic. The eagerly anticipated movie Dunki is still awaiting release, which will round off SRK's incredible year. Despite giving every project the full effort, SRK admitted that he has only ever worked on one movie for money. The actor revealed the same thing when he appeared on Yaaron Ki Baraat, a 2016 chat program.

Without revealing the title of the movie during the conversation, SRK acknowledged that he only produced one film for the sake of money. He said, “Mein naam nahi lunga par sirf ek film maine paise ke liye ki thi. Maine abhi tak 60 films ki hai. Aur mujh malum bhi tha, maine producer ko bhi bol dia tha, maine ghar liya tha uss film ki fees se, mujh bahut zaroorat thi. Jab mere halaat theek-thak hogae, toh jab maine recently apni saare films vapas kharedna shuru kia, woh pehli film thi jo maine vapas li, mujh aisa lagta hai ki maine uss film ki payment vapas ki hai (I will not take its name, but I have only done one film for money. I have done 60 films till now. I bought my first house from the fees of that film. I needed that money. But when I got financial stability and I started buying my films, that was the first film I bought. I feel I have returned the payment of that film).”

He continues, “Mujhe dil nahi tha woh film karneka, par maine ek he film aaj tak apna zameer bhechke paisa ke liye ki hai (I didn’t have the heart to do that film, but that was the only film for which I sold my conscience for money).”

Atlee's latest hit film, Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, broke box office records and took in over Rs 1000 crores globally. Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone played important parts in the movie. The actor is now working on Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani. The movie is scheduled for release on December 21, 2023. Tiger 3 will mark his fourth film in 2023. Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, and Taapsee Pannu play important roles in the film Dunki.

