SHOCKING! Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan’s Bollywood debut delayed

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan may not have had a great year after his son Aryan Khan’s arrest in the drug case. The actor has been missing from all the action for the last couple of months and, finally he made his public appearance at a Hyundai event after the controversy. If the sources are to be believed Aryan might be making his Bollywood debut soon but not as an actor.

For the unversed, Aryan was arrested from a cruise ship on October 3rd for the possession and sale of illegal drugs. He was kept in custody for a few days before being released on conditional bail on October 28, 2021. In the latest development, his plea for relaxation in bail conditions was also accepted by the Bombay High Court, mainly due to the lack of solid evidence presented by the prosecution.

Shah Rukh Khan recently made his first public appearance through a virtual medium and fans were more than happy to see him after a long gap. His wife, Gauri too announced through social media that she is back to work. Now according to a report by Bollywood Life, SRK is now planning for Aryan’s future and it might soon be making his debut in Bollywood. Earlier we have heard that Suhana Khan has also returned back to the city and will be making her Bollywood debut soon.

The report suggests that Aryan Khan originally planned on learning from a few renowned filmmakers abroad but the plan was dropped due to his conditional bail. Now, the star kid will be seen learning the tips of filmmaking from Bollywood's biggest production house. Since SRK has a good relationship with Dharma and YRF, he might get his big breakthrough in their films but nothing has been confirmed yet regarding this matter.

The same report also suggests that Aryan Khan might end up assisting Karan Johar on Takht or Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in Pathan which is currently in the production stage. The film will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

