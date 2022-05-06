Shocking! Shah Rukh Khan tests COVID positive

MUMBAI: The spike in COVID cases is rapidly increasing in the country and many people are getting affected by the virus again.

The fourth wave of COVID has hit the nation and the number of cases is increasing in the country.

There is a sudden spike in the cases in India and the government has once again passed the rule of wearing the mass a compulsion.

The virus has hit the entertainment industry, especially Bollywood as many actors have tested COVID positive.

After Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aryan, Katrina Kaif, and Aditya Roy Kapoor now mega superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been tested COVID positive.

This is the first time the actor has contracted the virus and is under quarantine.

The actor was shooting for his upcoming movies, and now the shoot has been stalled until he recovers.

King Khan has been in the news lately for his back-to-back film announcements. Earlier this year, he announced his comeback film Pathaan, which is set to release in January 2023. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead.

He then announced Dunki earlier this summer with Rajkumar Hirani at the helm. The film stars Taapsee Pannu with him, and rumor has it that Vicky Kaushal is also in the film. The film is slated to release in December 2023.

Recently, SRK announced his upcoming movie Jawaan which is directed by South director Athlee.

He was also seen at Karan Johar’s 50th party where he was dancing with his co-star Rani Mukerji and skipped the media and had entered the party through another entrance.

Well, we hope SRK gets well soon and we wish him a speedy recovery.

We request our readers to stay safe and follow all protocols while venturing out.

