Shocking! Shah Rukh Khan was once slapped by a woman in a Mumbai train and the reason will surely leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is currently a global icon despite just working in the Hindi film industry. Fans call him King as he rules everyone’s heart with his charming personality and acting skills. The Pathaan actor once recalled how he was slapped by a woman in his first train journey to Mumbai.

SRK said, “Jab pehli baar main Mumbai aya tha, toh main train pe aya tha aur main apko ek kissa batata hun, mujhe malum nahi tha ki jab train Delhi se chalkar Mumbai ati hai toh woh interstate, intercity ya across country ki train hoti hai. Jaise hi Mumbai mein aya woh local train ban jati hai.”

“Toh birth tha hamare paas, main aur mere doston ke paas, toh jaise hi woh local train bani toh humko laga, Delhi mei local trains nahi thi na, toh humko laga ki ye birth abhi bhi hamara hai. Toh kuch log baithne aye wahan, toh humne kaha ki, ‘ hato hato ye hamara birth hai, hamne iska paisa diya hua hai’. toh ek lady ayi unko maine kaha ‘aap baith jayen, lekin jo apke sath haina woh nahi baith sakte kyunki ye birth mera hai’.”

“Toh kheech ke usne chanta mara, ha she slapped me, she said, ‘jo mere sath mein hai woh bhi baithainge, tumhara birth nahi hai sab baithte hain’. Mujhe malum nahi tha woh local train ban gayi.” SRK concluded.

Khan who was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero will be making his big screen comeback with YRF’s Pathaan. He’s also working in Rajkummar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu and Atlee Kumar’s Jawan. He recently made a cameo appearance in R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and will also appear in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.