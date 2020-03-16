Shocking! Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter could have gone down the path of not achieving anything: Neliima Azeem

Neelima Azeem is an actress, classical dancer, writer and the mother of actors Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. She is known in India for her roles in television shows.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 18:36
movie_image: 
Shocking! Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter could have gone down the path of not achieving anything: Neliima Azeem

MUMBAI: Neelima Azeem is an actress, classical dancer, writer and the mother of actors Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. She is known in India for her roles in television shows. Neliima married Pankaj Kapur in 1979. He moved to Mumbai some time before Shahid Kapoor was born in 1981. In 1995, she welcomed Ishaan with her second husband, actor Rajesh Khattar. They too parted ways in 2001.

Now, Neliima Azeem has talked about the difficulties she faced while raising her kids as a single mother. In the interaction, Neliima also talked about her failed marriages and how she was the sole breadwinner of the family after her divorce.

In an interview, Neliima said, “I would say very proudly that both my sons did face a lot of challenges because, unfortunately, both my marriages failed. And there were reasons and I don't need to get into that. It's a thing of the past and it's all very good now. So, they [Shahid and Ishaan] did go through those ups and downs and I would say breakdowns also. And then I also took charge.”

She added, “So I was earning mostly. There was a time when I was extremely busy with (work). I had to go to the sets and do long hours because I was running the show and I was the bread earner. There were ups and downs. My children shone through it all. For that, I give them an extra badge, because they could have gone the other way also, they could have been losers also because of it. They could have had hundreds of problems that would have taken them down the path of not achieving anything."

On a concluding note, the actress recalled her daughter-in-law Mira Rajput Kapoor saying that she must have done something good for both her sons to be who they are and where they are. The veteran actress may have faced challenges in her life but she has sailed through them all very courageously.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Hindustan Times

Neliima Azeem Shahid Kapoor Ishaan Khatter Pankaj Kapur Rajesh Khattar Bollywood actors Movie News Film industry Jersey TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 18:36

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Swaran Ghar: What! Swaran fed up of everyday drama, tells Ajit to leave the house
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar is produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s Dreamiyata Productions. It explores the strained...
Interesting! Take a look at never avatar of Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa, DEET INSIDE
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupama has been the most adored show on...
Exclusive! I do not eat at night: Sirf Tum's Puneett Chouksey aka Anshul Oberoi
MUMBAI: Colors' popular show ‘Sirf Tum’ is ruling a million hearts. It is gearing up for some major twists and turns...
Nima Denzongpa: Lovely! Nima sings lullaby to Krish, Virat gets to know more about Nima
MUMBAI: In the show, Nima Denzongpa, a girl from Sikkim, falls in love with a Marathi guy and moves to another state to...
Exclusive! "There was a time when I have reuected Khan led film and Kumar led film because my aspirations were different" Kangana Ranaut
MUMBAI: Movie Dhaakad which has Kangana Ranaut in the leading role along with actors Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta is the...
Exclusive! "Ajay Devgn is saying that Hindi is our national language and he is right" Kangana Ranaut
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Dhaakad which has Kangana Ranaut in the leading role is no doubt one of the much awaited movies...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! "There was a time when I have reuected Khan led film and Kumar led film because my aspirations were different" Kangan
Exclusive! "There was a time when I have reuected Khan led film and Kumar led film because my aspirations were different" Kangana Ranaut
Latest Video