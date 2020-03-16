Shocking! Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter could have gone down the path of not achieving anything: Neliima Azeem

MUMBAI: Neelima Azeem is an actress, classical dancer, writer and the mother of actors Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. She is known in India for her roles in television shows. Neliima married Pankaj Kapur in 1979. He moved to Mumbai some time before Shahid Kapoor was born in 1981. In 1995, she welcomed Ishaan with her second husband, actor Rajesh Khattar. They too parted ways in 2001.

Now, Neliima Azeem has talked about the difficulties she faced while raising her kids as a single mother. In the interaction, Neliima also talked about her failed marriages and how she was the sole breadwinner of the family after her divorce.

In an interview, Neliima said, “I would say very proudly that both my sons did face a lot of challenges because, unfortunately, both my marriages failed. And there were reasons and I don't need to get into that. It's a thing of the past and it's all very good now. So, they [Shahid and Ishaan] did go through those ups and downs and I would say breakdowns also. And then I also took charge.”

She added, “So I was earning mostly. There was a time when I was extremely busy with (work). I had to go to the sets and do long hours because I was running the show and I was the bread earner. There were ups and downs. My children shone through it all. For that, I give them an extra badge, because they could have gone the other way also, they could have been losers also because of it. They could have had hundreds of problems that would have taken them down the path of not achieving anything."

On a concluding note, the actress recalled her daughter-in-law Mira Rajput Kapoor saying that she must have done something good for both her sons to be who they are and where they are. The veteran actress may have faced challenges in her life but she has sailed through them all very courageously.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Hindustan Times