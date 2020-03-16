Shocking! Shahid Kapoor asks Mira Kapoor for permission before spending money

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015 in a private wedding ceremony in Delhi in the presence of close friends and family members. Their intimate wedding ceremony was followed by a grand reception in Mumbai, where Mira was first introduced to the film fraternity members. Shahid had maintained secrecy around his wedding for a long time as he reportedly didn't wish to reveal his relationship before their formal engagement. The rest, as they say, is history.

Shahid now opened up about spending money. The actor stated that he takes permission from his wife before spending money as he is a family man now

Shahid said, “Pehle all out ho jata tha main magar ab nahi. I am a family man now, mere bachhe hain, biwi hai. Permission leni padti hai, sochna padta hai. I didn't take her permission for my boys trip though, that's my right. I think every guy deserves a boys' trip once in a while.”

Shahid also spoke about Mira’s cooking skills. When he was asked who cooks better at home, the actor said, “Dad is a really good cook. I think Mira kind of pips him. Although in some dishes, my dad will pip Mira. But it is a tough one. If I tell my dad that kuch bana do toh he might make. But with Mira, do mahine tak peeche bhaagna padta hai.”

Mira and Shahid are blessed with a daughter and a son, named Misha and Zain, respectively. On the work front, Shahid last featured in Jersey, the Hindi remake of a Telugu film with the same name. Shahid is also shooting for Raj and DK’s project with Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna. At present, he is working on his next with Ali Abbas Zafar. Mira, on the other hand, is a social media influencer who recently launched her YouTube channel.

Credits: Bollywood Life