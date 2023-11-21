Shocking! Shahid Kapoor falls down from the stage while performing, check out the video

There is a video floating all over the internet where we can see the actor Shahid Kapoor falls while performing, here is the video
Shahid

MUMBAI: Actor Shahid Kapoor has been winning  the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing contribution, the actor who is known for his finest performances in different movies has created a solid mark in the hearts and Minds of the fans who always look forward to the new pictures and posts of the actor.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actor on screen and now there is a video going viral all over the internet where we see the actor Shahid Kapoor performing on the stage but unfortunately the actor falls down while performing.

As we can see in this video the actor loses his balance and falls down but it is so graceful and so good that the actor has balanced himself and continued with his performance giving a closing step.

The netizens all over the Internet are praising and appreciating this gesture of the actor Shahid Kapoor, indeed this action of the actor has won the hearts of millions and that is why he is known as the master of dancer.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the movie titled Bloody Daddy which was the OTT release and now we are looking forward to the upcoming movie Deva, the first look of the actor has already got a lot of love from the fans.

What are your views on this viral video of the actor Shahid Kapoor, do let us know in the comment section below.

