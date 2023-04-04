Shocking! Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan were seen fighting at the Ambani's event?



MUMBAI: Superstar Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan are no doubt one of the most loved and powerful couple be have in Bollywood industry, over the time with their beautiful pictures and posts this beautiful couple has given some major couple goals.

Over the time they has been blessing the internet feed which few beautiful pictures which definitely gives us some perfect marriage and couple goals and over the time we have seen some beautiful videos of this couple where they were seen complimenting each other and taking care of them.

We have seen many Bollywood celebrities attending a grand event of Ambani, Shahrukh Khan was also seen attending this Grand function along with his wife Gauri Khan and children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan.

also read Exclusive! Tushar Bedi roped in for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal?

We have seen many pictures and videos from the inside of the party and there is a video which is getting viral over internet where we can see Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan having an argument.

Well this video has grabbed the attention of fans, what you think are the couple actually having an argument?

What are your views on this video of superstar Shahrukh Khan along with his wife Gauri Khan from the inside video of the event of Ambanis, do let us know in the comment section below

also read Trolled! “What is this fashion of coming in undergarments” netizens trolled Malaika Arora