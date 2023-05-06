Shocking! "Shameless sense of styling" Netizens trolls Disha Patani on her outfit

MUMBAI : Actress Disha Patani has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her acting projects and her sizzling dance numbers; she is indeed one of the most followed actresses when it comes to defining hotness and fitness goals. She has been grabbing attention with her posts and her public appearances over the time.

Having said these latest videos of the actress is grabbing the attention of the fans as she was spotted around the city along with Mouni Roy, indeed the actress Disha Patani is looking supremely hot in this outfit, on one side where the fans are praising the actress for her sexy outfit on the other hand they are trolling her for different reasons.

Having said these latest videos of the actress is grabbing the attention of the fans as she was spotted around the city along with Mouni Roy, indeed the actress Disha Patani is looking supremely hot in this outfit, on one side where the fans are praising the actress for her sexy outfit on the other hand they are trolling her for different reasons.

Also read – Must Read! SatyaPrem Ki Katha trailer: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer looks like an intense musical love story



As we see these comments many people are expressing that the outfit of the actress is not at all good, they are commenting it's shameful styling, also few are saying they don’t have clothes or what, fashion also means comfort and here they can’t see comfort.

What are your views on the dress of the actress Disha Patani and these comments, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –Interesting! Star kids who look like they are Bollywood ready