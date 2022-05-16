Shocking! Shanaya Kapoor gets massively trolled over her recent public appearance in shorts; netizens says 'maa baap ke adbhut sanskar dikhai de rahe hain'

Shanaya Kapoor is getting some unhealthy comments on social media for her recent public appearance in shorts. Netizens are saying that she is showcasing the values given by her family.
Shanaya Kapoor

MUMBAI: Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, is no doubt winning the hearts of fans with her sizzling looks on social media. We have seen some beautiful pictures of hers setting social media on fire. She has created a huge fanbase for herself.

Much before her debut in Bollywood, Shanaya Kapoor has become the talk of the town. She frequently grabs the headlines. Recently, Shanaya was spotted in public wearing shorts.

 

No doubt Shanaya is looking smoking hot in these shorts and is getting some amazing comments for her looks. But there are a few people who did not like this outfit of the actress and have started troling her.

Also read

Netizens are asking what is the use of wearing these shorts and what sort of example is she trying to give. They are also commenting on the values given to her by her parents.

What are your views on Shanaya Kapoor and her dressing sense? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read

 

