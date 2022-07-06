Shocking! Shatrughan Sinha upset with Shah Rukh Khan for this reason

Shatrughan Sinha was among the several celebs from Bollywood who spoke against Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s arrest last year. After Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau and kept in custody for close to a month, the veteran actor criticised the agency.
 
MUMBAI: Shatrughan Sinha was among the several celebs from Bollywood who spoke against Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s arrest last year. After Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau and kept in custody for close to a month, the veteran actor criticised the agency. Subsequently, he claimed that NCB was excessively harsh on Aryan and victimised him.

Aryan was recently given clean chit in the case by the investigating agency citing 'lack of sufficient evidence' and 'shortcomings' in the probe. Recently, the actor, who was supporting SRK and his family during the tough times, said that he didn't receive thanks from the superstar.

Shatrughan Sinha said that he felt that it was his moral duty to stand in support of Aryan. He also said that he feels vindicated after Aryan was given a clean chit by investigating agencies in the case.
He was asked if Aryan's case made him feel concerned as a parent to a famous child, and he said that it would be a matter of concern for any parent. He continued that the way Aryan was treated, everyone feels felt vindicated for having supported him. He said that as a parent, he felt SRK's pain. He also said that even if Aryan was guilty, instead of rehabilitating him, he was locked up. He added that as expected, he didn't receive a thank you card from Shah Rukh, even though he was the most prominent voice standing up for Aryan in all of Mumbai. The veteran actor revealed that Aryan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde, was very kind to him after he stood up for the star kid. Speaking about Shah Rukh, he said that they are cordial with each other and they will resolve whatever needs to be resolved.

Shatrughan was last seen on screen in the 2018 film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, in which he played a supporting role. The actor is currently a Lok Sabha MP from Asansol. He has previously served as a minister in the government of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

