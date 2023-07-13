Shocking! "She is becoming Uorfi Javed slowly" netizens trolls Avneet Kaur

The latest photoshoot of the actress Avneet Kaur is getting trolled by the fans check out the comments below
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 07/13/2023 - 18:47
movie_image: 
Avneet Kaur

MUMBAI: Actress of Avneet Kaur is no doubt one of the major head turner coming from acting space, over the time she has been ruling the hearts of millions with her sizzling pictures and grabbing the attention of the fans.

These latest pictures of the actress are grabbing the attention of the fans and indeed she is looking supremely hot in this latest photoshoot.

These pictures of the actress on one side getting lot of love whereas on the other hand the actress is getting trolled for her dressing, check of the commens below.

Also read: Exclusive! Shirin Sewani reveals the time she decided to become an actor and it happens to have a connection with Shah Rukh Khan

As we can see these comments many people are expressing that they are not at all happy with the outfit of the actress and the way the actress is exposing. People are saying that he is slowly becoming Uorfi Javed and she is losing the sense of fashion.

What are your views on these comments for the actress Avneet Kaur, and how did you like the fashion of the actress, do you think this is called exposing or she is looking hot, do let us know in the comments and below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read: Must Read! "Please be careful we do not want second Adipurush" Netizen reacts on OMG 2

Avneet Kaur Avneet Kaur fan AVNEET KAUR SEXY AVNEET KAUR HOT Avneet Kaur photoshoot BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLL Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 07/13/2023 - 18:47

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
WOW! Pathaan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, The Kerala Story and more; here’s a look at the most popular Indian movies of 2023 till now
MUMBAI: We are in the seventh month of 2023 and till now many Indian films have been released. While some did well at...
Shocking! "She is becoming Uorfi Javed slowly" netizens trolls Avneet Kaur
MUMBAI: Actress of Avneet Kaur is no doubt one of the major head turner coming from acting space, over the time she has...
Do you Think! After Sushmita Sen and Raveena Tandon will Kajol make her mark on ott with her show
MUMBAI :  Actress Kajol has been winning the hearts of the fans with her beautiful acting, over the time with her...
Anupamaa: Wow! Nakkul to go against Guru Maa and to support Anupamaa in the revenge game
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Interesting! Isha gets to know Savi's response to the prospective family
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Exclusive! Barun Sobti finally breaks his silence on working with Sanaya Irani and reveals if Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Season four is on the cards
MUMBAI: Barun Sobti is a huge name in the entertainment industry and he has a massive fan following.He rose to fame...
Recent Stories
Pathaan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
WOW! Pathaan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, The Kerala Story and more; here’s a look at the most popular Indian movies of 2023 till now
Latest Video
Related Stories
Pathaan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
WOW! Pathaan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, The Kerala Story and more; here’s a look at the most popular Indian movies of 2023 till now
Adipurush
Must Read! "Please be careful we do not want second Adipurush" Netizen reacts on OMG 2
Janhvi Kapoor
Wow! Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in this latest photoshoot
Kiara
Wow! These new pictures of Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are giving some perfect couple goals
Shah Rukh
Savage! Shah Rukh Khan gives a witty comeback to a user who questioned about the fake bookings of the film Pathaan
1
Must Read! Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection: Tom Cruise starrer takes a good start; Kartik-Kiara starrer shows a drop