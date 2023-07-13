Shocking! "She is becoming Uorfi Javed slowly" netizens trolls Avneet Kaur

MUMBAI: Actress of Avneet Kaur is no doubt one of the major head turner coming from acting space, over the time she has been ruling the hearts of millions with her sizzling pictures and grabbing the attention of the fans.

These latest pictures of the actress are grabbing the attention of the fans and indeed she is looking supremely hot in this latest photoshoot.

These pictures of the actress on one side getting lot of love whereas on the other hand the actress is getting trolled for her dressing, check of the commens below.

Also read: Exclusive! Shirin Sewani reveals the time she decided to become an actor and it happens to have a connection with Shah Rukh Khan

As we can see these comments many people are expressing that they are not at all happy with the outfit of the actress and the way the actress is exposing. People are saying that he is slowly becoming Uorfi Javed and she is losing the sense of fashion.

What are your views on these comments for the actress Avneet Kaur, and how did you like the fashion of the actress, do you think this is called exposing or she is looking hot, do let us know in the comments and below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read: Must Read! "Please be careful we do not want second Adipurush" Netizen reacts on OMG 2