Shocking! “She is a big girl now, please leave her hand” Netizens comments on the latest picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on holding her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s hand

MUMBAI: Recently we have seen actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan setting the social media on fire with her amazing dressing sense at the Cannes film festivals, the actress has managed to attract the eyeballs of the fans not only on the social media but also at the international level by her amazing dressing sense and beauty.

From few days, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been making headlines for her fashion and her beauty, we won't be wrong in saying that she is one such actress who definitely knows how to set a social media on fire with her looks. We have seen the actress coming back from the Cannes Film Festival along with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

The actress was clicked at the airport but these pictures of the actress along with her family is getting viral on social media and the netizens are commenting that she should now stop holding the hand of a Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan because she is big enough to take care of herself.

As we can see in these comments the netzens are saying that actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan should leave her the hand and make her daughter independent because she is now a grown up girl. The netizens are saying that this is the over caring and over protective behaviour coming from the side of the actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

