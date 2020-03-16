Shocking! She is a big girl now; please leave her hand: Netizens on the latest picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan holding Aaradhya Bachchan’s hand

MUMBAI: Recently, we have seen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan setting social media on fire with her amazing dressing sense at the Cannes Film Festivals. The actress has managed to attract attention at the global level with her amazing sense of style and her beauty.

From a few days, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been making headlines. She is now back from the Cannes Film Festival along with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

The actress was clicked at the airport but these pictures of the actress along with her family is getting viral on social media and the netizens are commenting that she should now stop holding the hand of a Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan because she is big enough to take care of herself.

As we can see in these comments, netzens are saying that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan should leave her daughter's hand and make her independent because she is now grown up. They add that this is over-caring and over-protective behaviour by Aishwarya.

