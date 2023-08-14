Shocking! "Is she doing this because of lack of work" netizens troll Disha Patani for her latest bikini picture

Netizens are trolling actress Disha Patani for her new bikini click, check out the comments.
Disha

MUMBAI: Actress Disha Patani is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in acting space. She has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her sizzling dance moves and hot pictures all over the internet.

Having said that, this new click of the actress Disha Patani is getting viral all over the net. Indeed, she raising the temperature all over the internet with her hotness, but there are a few who are trolling her for different reasons.

Also read- Exclusive! "Yes we have thought of something but there is time for it: Anil Sharma hints at Gadar 3

As we see, many question as to why is she exposing herself all the time. Many wonder if she is out of work. A comment says, 'kaam dedo isko please'. 

What are your thoughts on this click and these comments for the actress Disha Patani? Do let us know in the comment sections below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

"Why we have to copy from others, we are Indian Cinema and not Bollywood" Sunny Deol

