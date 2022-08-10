Shocking! "She is looking very uncomfortable and insecure", netizens troll Rakul Preet Singh on her latest outfit

Actress Rakul Preet Singh is getting some unhealthy comments for her outfit. Have a look at the comments.
movie_image: 
Rakul Preet Singh

MUMBAI: Actress Rakul Preet Singh has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her talent and cuteness. She is one of the major head turners who is loved not only for her acting, but also for her fashion and fitness.

 

Recently we saw actress Rakul Preet Singh making heads turn with her outfit at an event. Well, this video is getting viral all over the internet and getting some great love from the fans and audience. The fans cannot keep calm and praise the actress for her fashion quotient. But, there are few who are trolling her for different reasons. Have a look at the comments.

As we see, many suggest that the actress is not looking comfortable in that dress at all and it appears as if she is restless and insecure. They question her choice of clothing. Further, she is also compared with Uorfi Javed, who is known for her weird fashion sense

What are your views on these comments and how did you like the outfit of the actress? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

