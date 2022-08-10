Shocking! "she is looking very uncomfortable and insecure" netizens trolls Rakul Preet Singh on her dressing

MUMBAI: Actress Rakul Preet Singh has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her acting and her cuteness, she is one of the major head turners who is loved not only for her acting but also for her fashion and fitness.

Recently we have seen actress Rakul Preet Singh making head turns with her dressing for an event, well this video is getting viral all over the internet and getting some great love from the fans and audience. The fans are not keeping calm but are praising the actress for her dressing, but there are few people who are trolling her for different reasons, have a look at the comments.

ALSO READ – (Must Read! Will Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Ponniyin Selvan 2 affect Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan at the box office?)

As we see in these comments many people are saying that she herself is not at all looking comfortable in that dress. She is looking restless and insecure so why did she wear it, whereas few have compared the actress with Uorfi Javed who is known for her weird fashion sense.

What are your views on these comments and how did you like the dress of the actress, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – (Exclusive! Siddharth Nigam opens about his past struggles and his journey says “The struggle that we have had as a family, when I think about it, I get teary eyed”, Read for more! )