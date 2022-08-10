Shocking! "She is no more desi girl, this is cheapness," say netizens as Priyanka Chopra gets trolled on her photo shoot

Priyanka Chopra is getting some negative and unhealthy comments with regards to her latest photos, check out the comments below.
Priyanka Chopra

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra has been winning the hearts of the fans and grabbing their attention with her beautiful acting and grace. She has managed to become  global star, a feat not many actors have achieved.  

Indeed she is one major head turners who is known not only for her acting but also her looks and she has been ruling the hearts of millions not only at the national level but at the international level.

As we know the actress is grabbing more and more attention across borders. 

Having said that, this latest photo of the actress Priyanka Chopra grabbing the attention of the fans.

Priyanka Chopra is indeed looking supremely hot in this picture and the fans are not keeping calm but are praising and appreciating the actress. 

Where on one hand, the fans are praisimg her, on the other hand, there are many people who are trolling her for her dress, check out the comments below.

Also read Sexy! Here are times actress Ritika Badiani raised temperatures with her hotness

As we can see, in these comments, people are saying that this is not at all an appropriate dress especially when you are making a comment on a director and producer. Whereas many people are saying that she is no more the desi girl she is now videshi and this is not fashion this is Cheapness!

What are your views on these comments for the actress Priyanka Chopra?

Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read Must Read! As reports around Ranveer Singh playing Cop in Pushpa 2 surface, netizens react and say, "Satyanash"

