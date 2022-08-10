Shocking! “She is the rudest celebrity” netizens trolls Kareena Kapoor on this latest video as she do not give a selfie to a fan

Kareena Kapoor is getting some negative and unhealthy comments with regards to her latest video, where she is seen in no mood to give selfie, here are the comments
MUMBAI:Actress Kareena Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in acting industry, over the time with her beautiful craft has created a strong fan base who always looks forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress.

 

 

No doubt whatever the actress does becomes the headlines and now this latest this latest video of the actress Kareena Kapoor is getting all the attention as she was clicked at the airport, where she was seen not giving a selfie to a fan and this has grabbed the attention of the fans and they have started trolling the actress.

Check out the comment below

ALSO READ – Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur on being the part of Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force, here is what the actress has to say

As we see these comments many people are saying that she is the rudest celebrity in B town, also few are saying because of these fans you are big star Kareena and you are ignoring them, that’s completely wrong.

What are your views on the actress Kareena Kapoor and this gesture of her, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ - Must Read! Is Priyanka Chopra really the highest paid actress? Read on to know more

 

