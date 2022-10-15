Shocking! ‘She is too old to walk the ramp,’ say Netizens about Malaika Arora as she walked the ramp for a recent event

Malaika Arora's beauty and grace and is unmatchable and she is keeping up her fitness game intact. Malaika Arora is now getting some negative comments on social media with regards to her latest ramp walk video and  netizens are saying she that is just too old to walk the ramp.

MUMBAI : Actress Malaika Arora is no doubt one of the most followed celebrities in Bollywood. The actress over the time not only with her amazing acting contribution but also with her dance moves has created a strong mark in the hearts of the fans.

She is indeed one of the major attractions not only for acting and dance but also for her fashion and fitness. No doubt actress Malaika always gives us major fashion and fitness goals and the latest video of the actress is getting viral over the social media when she was walking the ramp

This video is indeed grabbing the attention of the fans as actress Malaika Arora walks the ramp and she is looking too hot in this video!

However, there are some people who did not appreciate her walking the ramp and have started trolling for the same!

As we can see these comments netizens are expressing that Malaika Arora is now too old to walk the ramp, and many people are saying that she has become a skeleton now.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of netizens actress Malaika Arora? 

Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

