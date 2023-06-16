Shocking! “Is she wearing Arjun Kapoor's pant”, netizens troll Malaika Arora on this latest video

MUMBAI:Actress Malaika Arora is no doubt one of the major head turners coming from the acting industry, over the time with her amazing dance numbers she has been grabbing the attention of the fans and setting the internet on fire.

No doubt the fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress and now this latest video of the actress Malaika Arora is getting viral all over the internet.

ALSO READ – Wow! Riva Arora is setting the internet on fire with her latest photoshoot

Indeed the actress Malaika Arora is looking beautiful as she was clicked at the airport, on one side where the people are praising her for her looks and her fitness on the other and there are many people who are trolling the actress for different reasons, check out the comments below.

As we can see in this video the actress is wearing an oversized Pant, on this the fans are saying that what is she wearing, this is not all appropriate, whereas many are saying is she wearing Arjun Kapoor's pant when he was healthy.

What are your views on this video of the actress and these comments coming from the side of the netizens, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ Shocking! Prabhas fans disappointed with Adipurush; break windows in Telangana cinema hall