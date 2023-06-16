Shocking! “Is she wearing Arjun Kapoor's pant” netizens trolls Malaika Arora on the latest video

Actress Malaika Arora is getting some negative and unhealthy comments with regards to her latest public appearance, check out the comments below
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 06/16/2023 - 20:12
movie_image: 
Shocking! “Is she wearing Arjun Kapoor's pant” netizens trolls Malaika Arora on the latest video

MUMBAI:Actress Malaika Arora is no doubt one of the major head turners coming from the acting industry, over the time with her amazing dance numbers she has been grabbing the attention of the fans and setting the internet on fire.

No doubt the fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress and now this latest video of the actress Malaika Arora is getting viral all over the internet.

ALSO READ – Wow! Riva Arora is setting the internet on fire with her latest photoshoot

 

 

Indeed the actress Malaika Arora is looking beautiful as she was clicked at the airport, on one side where the people are praising her for her looks and her fitness on the other and there are many people who are trolling the actress for different reasons, check out the comments below.

As we can see in this video the actress is wearing an oversized Pant, on this the fans are saying that what is she wearing, this is not all appropriate, whereas many are saying is she wearing Arjun Kapoor's pant when he was healthy.

What are your views on this video of the actress and these comments coming from the side of the netizens, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ Shocking! Prabhas fans disappointed with Adipurush; break windows in Telangana cinema hall

Malaika Arora Malaika Arora troll MALAIKA ARORA FANS MALAIKA ARORA MOVIES BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLLED Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 06/16/2023 - 20:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Woah! Salman Khan reveals that he won’t let anything take palace on the show that is against Indian culture and that guidelines are made for this season
MUMBAI:Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 will begin on the 17th of June, 2023. Jio Cinemas have already put out the promo of the...
Trending! From Prabhas starrer Adipurush to Salman Khan, here are the trending news of the day
MUMBAI:We have seen yet another day with many news floating all over the internet, and keeping the promise to deliver...
Faltu: Terrible! Faltu lies to Ayaan about her cricket career!
MUMBAI:Star Plus’s show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: What! Sahiba sees THIS woman in the hospital
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Vidya Balan, Prajakta Koli, Ram Kapoor and Shahana Goswami to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Neeyat”
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.The...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Sad! Angad feels disappointment as Sahiba predicts the future
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Recent Stories
Trending! From Prabhas starrer Adipurush to Salman Khan, here are the trending news of the day
Trending! From Prabhas starrer Adipurush to Salman Khan, here are the trending news of the day
Latest Video
Related Stories
Trending! From Prabhas starrer Adipurush to Salman Khan, here are the trending news of the day
Trending! From Prabhas starrer Adipurush to Salman Khan, here are the trending news of the day
Ranbir Kapoor
Must Read! Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and more - AI characters of these actors are getting viral all over the internet
Shocking! Prabhas fans disappointed with Adipurush; break windows in Telangana cinema hall
Shocking! Prabhas fans disappointed with Adipurush; break windows in Telangana cinema hall
1 year of myositis diagnosis
Samantha Ruth Prabhu says 'a year of forced new normal' after 1 year of myositis diagnosis
High Court for censor clearance
Makers of Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic move Bombay High Court for censor clearance
Wow! Riva Arora is setting the internet on fire with her latest photoshoot
Wow! Riva Arora is setting the internet on fire with her latest photoshoot