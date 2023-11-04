Shocking! Shefali Shah reveals how she was once touched inappropriately in a crowded place, says “didn’t say anything...”

The brilliant actress has revealed in a podcast, how she was inappropriately touched in a crowded market once.
Shefali Shah

MUMBAI: Within a wide span of two decades in the industry, Shefali Shah has brought to life memorable characters on-screen. 2022 has truly been a fruitful year for Shefali as she delivered back-to-back blockbusters like Jalsa, Human, Darlings, DOCTOR G, and Delhi Crime 2, on big screens and OTT as well.

The brilliant actress has revealed in a podcast, how she was inappropriately touched in a crowded market once. He said, “I remember walking into a crowded market and being touched inappropriately and feeling crap about it. And, never ever saying anything because I wouldn’t say it was guilt but it’s just…shameful”

The 49 year old ‘Darlings’ actress further said, “Honestly, I don’t think I gave it so much thought that it’s an important conversation to speak. It was just something that struck straight inside me.”

On the work front, shefali will soon be seen in the highly anticipated third season of Delhi Crime. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

