Shocking! Shehnaaz Gill reveals she had blocked Salman Khan’s number when he was calling her to offer her Bollywood debut film Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss where she emerged as the third runner-up. Her friendship with late actor Siddharth Shukla grabbed headlines, and the audience loved watching them together. They fondly call them SidNaaz.

Also Read-OMG! Shehnaaz Kaur Gill reveals that whatever she owns is not owned by her; but gifted by these special people in her life

Meanwhile its a known fact that Salman Khan has a soft corner for Shehnaaz since her Bigg Boss days. He even called her ‘Punjabi Ki Katrina Kaif’. Shehnaaz who is going to make her debut in Salman’s film Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan a few days from now, made a choking revelation about the actor when she came on The Kapil Sharma Show. She said, “I was in Amritsar visiting the Gurudwara when I received a call from an unknown number. And I have this habit of blocking unknown numbers, so I did the same. Then after a few minutes, I got a message that Salman sir is trying to call me. Just to verify, I put the number on the Truecaller app and found out that it was actually Salman Khan calling me! I immediately unblocked him and called him back; it was then that he offered me the film and that’s how I got the film.”







Also Read- Shehnaaz Gill’s fans slam Sona Mohapatra for her nasty remarks against the former Bigg Boss contestant, ask everyone to block her

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Spotboye