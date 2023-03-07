Shocking! Shilpa Shetty gets massively trolled for her latest public appearance, have a look at the comments

MUMBAI:Shilpa Shetty is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space, over the time with her amazing contribution and her sizzling looks and dance numbers she has created a strong fan base who always looks forward to do the upcoming pictures and projects of the actress.

The fans always look forward to the new videos of the actress and now this latest video of the actress Shilpa Shetty is grabbing the attention of the fans as she was clicked around the city.

As we see the actress is looking supremely hot in her red outfit, the fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love towards the actress, but there are few people who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

As we can see in these comments people are expressing that the color red is not at all suiting her, whereas many people are saying that this is not at all an appropriate dress to wear, also there are few people who are saying she is holding her breath for the photo session.

