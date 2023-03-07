Shocking! Shilpa Shetty gets massively trolled for her latest public appearance, have a look at the comments

Actress Shilpa Shetty is getting some negative and unhealthy comments with the regards to her public appearance, check out the comments below
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 07/03/2023 - 13:18
movie_image: 
Shilpa Shetty

MUMBAI:Shilpa Shetty is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space, over the time with her amazing contribution and her sizzling looks and dance numbers she has created a strong fan base who always looks forward to do the upcoming pictures and projects of the actress.

The fans always look forward to the new videos of the actress and now this latest video of the actress Shilpa Shetty is grabbing the attention of the fans as she was clicked around the city.

 

 

As we see the actress is looking supremely hot in her red outfit, the fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love towards the actress, but there are few people who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

Also read –Oh No! Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal release date Postponed

As we can see in these comments people are expressing that the color red is not at all suiting her, whereas many people are saying that this is not at all an appropriate dress to wear, also there are few people who are saying she is holding her breath for the photo session.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens for Shilpa Shetty and how did you like her outfit, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –Sexy! Here are the times actress Hritiqa Chheber raised temperature with her hotness

 

Shilpa Shetty SHILPA SHETTY TROLL SHILPA SHETTY HOT SHILPA SHETTY FANS BOLLYWOOD TORLL Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 07/03/2023 - 13:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! It's a three way clash of Animal, Fukrey 3 and Sam Bahadur
MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some great face off between two movies releasing on the same day, how can we forget...
Oh No! After Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif walks out of Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara; THESE two actresses are top contenders
MUMBAI: We all know the craze and love Bollywood lovers have for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. So when Farhan Akhtar came...
Must Read! “I wish they are back together” netizens as they see Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani together
MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are no doubt one of the most loved pairs we have in B Town. Over the time they...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Check out Archana Puran Singh’s reaction after Kapil Sharma announces Navjot Singh Sidhu’s return on the show
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television. The trio of Krushna Abhishek,...
Must Read! “Flop movie ka bhi success party hota hai kya” Netizens on the success party of Tiku Weds Sheru
MUMBAI: Movie Tiku Weds Sheru has been the subject of conversation between people much before the release, the movie...
Pandya Store: Sad! Suman lashes out at the Pandya brother, Gautam takes the decision
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
ANIMAL
What! It's a three way clash of Animal, Fukrey 3 and Sam Bahadur
Latest Video
Related Stories
ANIMAL
What! It's a three way clash of Animal, Fukrey 3 and Sam Bahadur
Priyanka Chopra
Oh No! After Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif walks out of Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara; THESE two actresses are top contenders
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani
Must Read! “I wish they are back together” netizens as they see Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani together
Hritiqa Chheber
Sexy! Here are the times actress Hritiqa Chheber raised temperature with her hotness
Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna
Oh No! Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal release date Postponed
Jawan
Wow! Jawan trailer to release on this date, READ MORE