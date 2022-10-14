Shocking! Shilpa Shetty gets massively trolled on the occasion of Karwa Chauth; Netizens say, 'Iska Chand to hamesha Mask me Rahta hai, Will see him today'

MUMBAI: Actress Shilpa Shetty is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in Bollywood industry. She is indeed one of the major attractions coming from the Bollywood industry and she is one such name who is very active on social media.

No doubt the fans always look forward to the latest glimpse of the actress and recently the actress was clicked as she was celebrating the Indian festival of Karwa Chauth.

The actress looked stunning in the red saree as she was being clicked.

No doubt she was looking beautiful in this video and she is grabbing the attention of the fans and getting some great comments from them but there are few set of people who are trolling the actress and her husband Raj Kundra who reportedly had landed in a controversy over pornographic content a while back.

Also read – (Fantastic! Tabu unveils the intriguing first look poster of Akshaye Khanna in Drishyam 2)

As we can see these comments, netizens are saying for why you are doing the fasting for the person who is into such activities. Also many times Raj Kundra has been papped around the city wearing a fully covered mask.

Now the netizens are commenting if will actress Shilpa Shetty get to see the proper face of her husband without the mask!

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of netizens?

Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – (Audience Perspective! Netizens feel Janhvi Kapoor should do more of original content rather than remakes after watching the teaser of Mili)