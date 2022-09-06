Shocking! Shilpa Shetty gets trolled on her cake cutting video with husband Raj Kundra, netizens are saying this women will forgive her rich husband for anything

MUMBAI : Actress Shilpa Shetty is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in Bollywood industry. No doubt Shilpa Shetty is loved not only for her amazing acting contribution but also for her fitness and fashion.

Recently Shilpa Shetty has celebrated her 47th birthday along with her family, friends and fans, we have seen many pictures and videos all over the social media which are wishing the actress and showering the love and blessings towards her.

Also we have come across a video where she was seen celebrating her birthday with her family and was seen cutting the cake along with her husband Raj Kundra.

No doubt this video is very adorable and is getting some amazing response from the fans but there are few set of people who are not liking the video and are commenting on the presence of Raj Kundra without any face cover.

Check out the comments below

As you can see netizens are saying that this woman can forgive her rich husband for anything he does (the reference here is the condition of Raj Kundra with the porn case), also many people are commenting on the appearance of Raj Kundra without any face cover, they are saying finally the face of Raj Kundra has been revealed.

What are your views on this birthday celebration video of Shilpa Shetty along with her husband Raj Kundra and these comments, do let us know in the comment section below.

