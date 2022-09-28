Shocking! Shilpa Shetty gets trolled on her new video, netizens are addressing her as ‘Nautanki ki Dukaan’

Shilpa Shetty is getting some unhealthy comments on social media with regards to her recent garba video during injury, netizens are saying her injury is fake and calling her Nautanki Ki Dukaan

Shocking! Shilpa Shetty gets trolled on her new video, netizens are addressing her as ‘Nautanki ki Dukaan’

MUMBAI : Shilpa Shetty is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in Bollywood, the actress who is known not only for her amazing acting contribution but also for her dance and expression has been delivering some brilliant content across genres.

Shilpa Shetty is less to be seen in movies and the fans would love to see more of the actress in the movies, recently a video of the actress Shilpa Shetty is getting viral on social media where she was performing Garba at one place as her leg was injured.

This video is grabbing some great response from the fans, many people are saying that she is cute in her own way, but there are few people who did not like the video and addressed the actress as fake.

As we can see in these comments, netizens are saying that the injury is fake and she is just pretending, whereas many people are addressing the actress as ‘Nautanki Ki Dukaan’.

What are your views on the actress Shilpa Shetty and this video, also on the comments coming from the side of netizens, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

