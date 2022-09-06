Shocking! Shilpa Shetty gets trolled over her cake-cutting video with Raj Kundra; netizens are saying that she will forgive her rich husband for anything

Shilpa Shetty is getting some unhealthy comments on her social media handle for her cake-cutting video along with her husband Raj Kundra.

 

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 11:25
movie_image: 
raj-shilpa

MUMBAI : Shilpa Shetty is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in Bollywood. Shilpa Shetty is loved not only for her acting contribution but also for her fitness and fashion.

Recently, Shilpa celebrated her 47th birthday along with her family, friends, and fans. We have seen many pictures and videos all over social media. Her followers are wishing the actress and showering their love and blessings on her.

We have also come across a video where she was seen celebrating her birthday with her family and cutting a cake along with her husband Raj Kundra.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

 

No doubt the video is adorable and is getting an amazing response from fans. But a few people do not like the video and are commenting on the presence of Raj Kundra without any face cover.

Check out the comments below.

Also read Amazing! Shilpa Shetty gives us major fitness inspiration as she works out in an airport shuttle

Netizens are saying that this woman can forgive her rich husband for anything he does (the reference here is the connection of Raj Kundra with the porn case). Many people are commenting on the appearance of Raj Kundra without any face cover. They are saying finally, the face of Raj Kundra has been revealed.

What are your views on this birthday celebration video of Shilpa Shetty along with her husband Raj Kundra and these comments? Let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read Much-Awaited! Finally, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan breaks her silence on working with her hubby

Shilpa Shetty Raj Kundra Shilpa Shetty birthday celebration Shilpa Shetty trolled Raj Kundra trolled Raj Kundra porn case Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 11:25

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Hai Chahatein: What! Rahul comes to the location, lies about GPS being with his father
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Oh No! Family doesn’t agree with Preesha, Rahul comes to the location
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Shocking! Preesha fails to meet her appa, Fails to find GPS in Revati’s store room
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
WHATI! This is the reason why Dhara and Rishita are not on good terms in Pandya Store
Mumbai: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Aww! Raqesh Bapat has a sweet wish for his ex-girlfriend's sister, Shilpa Shetty
MUMBAI: Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat appear to have broken up. Celebrity breakups are never easy, not only do they...
Wow! Shilpa Shetty's new lavish vanity van cannot be missed, it also has a yoga deck
MUMBAI: Actress Shilpa Shetty has been winnning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting...
Recent Stories
Wow! Shilpa Shetty's new lavish vanity van cannot be missed, it also has a yoga deck
Wow! Shilpa Shetty's new lavish vanity van cannot be missed, it also has a yoga deck
Latest Video