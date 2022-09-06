Shocking! Shilpa Shetty gets trolled over her cake-cutting video with Raj Kundra; netizens are saying that she will forgive her rich husband for anything

MUMBAI : Shilpa Shetty is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in Bollywood. Shilpa Shetty is loved not only for her acting contribution but also for her fitness and fashion.

Recently, Shilpa celebrated her 47th birthday along with her family, friends, and fans. We have seen many pictures and videos all over social media. Her followers are wishing the actress and showering their love and blessings on her.

We have also come across a video where she was seen celebrating her birthday with her family and cutting a cake along with her husband Raj Kundra.

No doubt the video is adorable and is getting an amazing response from fans. But a few people do not like the video and are commenting on the presence of Raj Kundra without any face cover.

Check out the comments below.

Also read Amazing! Shilpa Shetty gives us major fitness inspiration as she works out in an airport shuttle

Netizens are saying that this woman can forgive her rich husband for anything he does (the reference here is the connection of Raj Kundra with the porn case). Many people are commenting on the appearance of Raj Kundra without any face cover. They are saying finally, the face of Raj Kundra has been revealed.

What are your views on this birthday celebration video of Shilpa Shetty along with her husband Raj Kundra and these comments? Let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read Much-Awaited! Finally, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan breaks her silence on working with her hubby