Shocking! "This should not be the behavior with the fans, very rude" Natizens troll Shahrukh Khan as he gets angry at a fan at the airport

Superstar Shahrukh Khan gets brutally trolled as he gets angry on a fan, netizens expresses their anger, have a look at the comments
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 05/03/2023 - 12:53
movie_image: 
This should not be the behavior with the fans

MUMBAI :Superstar Shahrukh Khan is at cloud 9 as his movie Pathaan has got immense love from the fans and audience, the actor is currently enjoying the best phase as his movie is now winning hearts on OTT platform. The fans are now waiting for his next titled Jawan.

The actor has always grabbed the attention of the fans with his actions and now this video of the actor Shahrukh Khan is getting viral as he was seen angry at a fan. As we see a fan was trying to take a picture with the actor and what SRK did was quite shocking and has shocked the entire fans and netizens.

This video of the actor is getting negative comments and the actor is getting trolled for his actions, check out the comments.

ALSO READ –  What! Salman Khan gets annoyed at journalist’s question about Sunny Leone, netizens say “Aise reporter kaha se aate hai”

As we see many people are saying the actor got an attitude after the success of the movie Pathaan, whereas many people are requesting not to behave like this with a fan as these fans are the ones who make you a star. Also few are saying he did this because he is catching age,

Well these are trolling comments which were attracted by the gesture of superstar Shahrukh Khan. What  are your views on this video and on this gesture of SRK, do let us know in the comment section.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Must Read! Jawan teaser not out yet, fans express disappointment through meme fest

 

Shahrukh Khan SHAHRUKH KHAN TROLL SHAHRUKH KHAN FANS Pathaan BOLLYWOOD ACTORS TROLLED Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 05/03/2023 - 12:53

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
EXCLUSIVE! Amit Uppal to be seen in Star Bharat's show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing the latest updates from the world of entertainment....
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Major Confrontation! Seerat gives the only option to Garry
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
MUST READ! Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum fame Tina Datta pens a MESSAGE for Trollers; check out what she has to say
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. This time we bring to you Tina Datta’s...
What! Is Aryan Khan dating this mysterious girl, here are the proof
MUMBAI :Son of superstar Shahrukh Khan, Aryan Khan surely knows to grab the attention of the fans with his hot looks...
INTERESTING! Ashnoor Kaur’s Birthday; Check out her transformation over the years
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. This time we bring to you the journey of...
Recent Stories
Is Aryan Khan dating this mysterious girl, here are the proof
What! Is Aryan Khan dating this mysterious girl, here are the proof
Latest Video
Related Stories
Is Aryan Khan dating this mysterious girl, here are the proof
What! Is Aryan Khan dating this mysterious girl, here are the proof
Indian actors were mistaken
Oops! From Alia Bhatt being called Aishwarya to Deepika Padukone being called Priyanka, times when Indian actors were mistaken as someone else overseas
heck out the times Actress Kyra Dutt raised tempera
Hotness Alert! Check out the times Actress Kyra Dutt raised temperature with hotness
poor girl couldn
Really! Alia Bhatt mistaken to be Aishawarya Rai Bachchan at the Met Gala red carpet, netizens say “poor girl couldn't mark her identity”
Aise reporter kaha se aate hai
What! Salman Khan gets annoyed at journalist’s question about Sunny Leone, netizens say “Aise reporter kaha se aate hai”
Age gap
SHOCKING! Age gap between actors and their onscreen mothers will leave you surprised