Shocking! "This should not be the behavior with the fans, very rude" Natizens troll Shahrukh Khan as he gets angry at a fan at the airport

MUMBAI :Superstar Shahrukh Khan is at cloud 9 as his movie Pathaan has got immense love from the fans and audience, the actor is currently enjoying the best phase as his movie is now winning hearts on OTT platform. The fans are now waiting for his next titled Jawan.

The actor has always grabbed the attention of the fans with his actions and now this video of the actor Shahrukh Khan is getting viral as he was seen angry at a fan. As we see a fan was trying to take a picture with the actor and what SRK did was quite shocking and has shocked the entire fans and netizens.

This video of the actor is getting negative comments and the actor is getting trolled for his actions, check out the comments.

ALSO READ – What! Salman Khan gets annoyed at journalist’s question about Sunny Leone, netizens say “Aise reporter kaha se aate hai”

As we see many people are saying the actor got an attitude after the success of the movie Pathaan, whereas many people are requesting not to behave like this with a fan as these fans are the ones who make you a star. Also few are saying he did this because he is catching age,

Well these are trolling comments which were attracted by the gesture of superstar Shahrukh Khan. What are your views on this video and on this gesture of SRK, do let us know in the comment section.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Must Read! Jawan teaser not out yet, fans express disappointment through meme fest