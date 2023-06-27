Shocking! “Showing skin is not fashion” netizens trolls Shriya Saran for her latest public appearance

MUMBAI: Actress Shriya Saran is indeed one of the most loved actresses we have, with her amazing acting in different languages she has created a strong mark and a huge fan base who always looks forward to the pictures, posts and movies of the actress.

No doubt the fans always looks forward to the latest pictures and posts of the actress and now this new video of the actress Shriya Saran is getting viral all over the internet as she was spouted attending an event, well the actress is looking supremely hot in her dress and the fans are not keeping calm but showering all the love for the actress, but on the other hand there are few comments which are trolling the actress for her dress.

Have a look at the comment

As we see these comments, many people are expressing that they have not liked the dress of the actress, they are saying showing the skin is not called fashion and not addressed as hot, also few are saying she is copying Uorfi Javed who is known for her weird fashion, also saying she is doing over acting in the video.

What are your views on the actress Shriya Saranand these comments, do let us know in the comment section below.

