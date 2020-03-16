Shocking! Sidhu Moose Wala had told Mika Singh that he could roam freely in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot over 30 times by around eight to 10 attackers. Even after firing that many shots, the attackers checked whether he was alive. The popular musician had joined Congress last year and had even contested the Punjab Assembly Elections unsuccessfully.

Now, singer Mika Singh has recalled his conversation with the late singer-rapper when he visited Mumbai last week. Mika said that Sidhu Moose Wala told him that in Mumbai he could move freely without security. Mika also remembered Sidhu confiding in him that he previously got threats from 'gangsters'.

Sidhu was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants as he drove past the Jawaharke village of Mansa district. The incident took place two days after Punjab Police withdrew his security cover. He had joined Congress in December last year ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.

Mika said, “Four years ago he used to talk about threats from gangsters. Some gangsters might have tried to extort money from him this time. Just last week he came to Mumbai. He told me that he could roam freely in Mumbai, without any security. I asked him to move to Mumbai in the future."

He also said, "He was a huge star. In just three years, he had made such a huge name for himself. Not just in Punjab, he had a fan following across the world. He used to write about true things in his songs. Is being successful a crime? His songs had an attitude in them. But Moose Wala himself wasn’t like that. People liked such songs of his and so he made them. The police and the government should take strict action" (against Sidhu Moose Wala’s assailants).

Mika had earlier shared a post saying, "I always say I’m proud to be Punjabi but today I feel shame to be saying the same. A young talented boy just 28 years old, so popular and with such a bright future ahead of him @sidhu_moosewala killed in Punjab by Punjabi’s. May God bless his soul and he rest in eternal peace. My prayers are with his family. Request to #Punjabsarkar please take strong action against these criminals. Heartbreaking."

The police had earlier said the killing appeared to be revenge for the murder of an Akali leader, Vicky Middukhera, last year. Sidhu Moose Wala's manager Shaganpreet had figured in the killing. Punjab Director General of Police V K Bhawra said the killing seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved in it.

