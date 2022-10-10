Shocking! ‘Someone please teach him how to carry a trolley bag,’ say netizens as they troll Aryan Khan on his recent public appearance

MUMBAI : Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan no doubt come under the category of most loved star kids in B-Town. Suhana Khan, over time with her sizzling pictures has indeed created a strong fan base for herself and on the other hand, Aryan Khan and has been grabbing the attention of the fans for his resemblance with father Shah Rukh Khan.

It isn't news to anyone that they are often papped around the city and that people like to keep up with their lives. The papparazzi spots them and we get to see their brilliant airport looks, being spotted at the gym or a restaurant and it is part of being in the industry.

Recently, the sibling duo was spotted at the airport and both were looking supremely hot. This video is getting some amazing response from the fans and we really cannot take our eyes off of them but there are few people who have noticed one just gesture of Aryan Khan that he is picking up for travelling trolley bag and this have grabbed some unhealthy comments for him.

As we can see these comments, netizens are asking somebody please teach him how to carry a trolley bag which should not be held in hand but running on the floor, whereas many people are saying that he is lifting the back so easily, is the back empty, if yes then what is the point of carrying an empty bag!

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of netizens for Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan?

